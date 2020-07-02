Bryan Schock

LM COMMUNICATIONS BROADCAST MEDIA GROUP adds radio veteran BRYAN SCHOCK as the new OM for its CHARLESTON, SC properties. SCHOCK will also take on the role of Brand Manager for both Active Rock WYBB (98 ROCK) and Triple A WCOO (105.5 THE BRIDGE) as well as an on-air shift to be determined.

SCHOCK arrives as CHILI WALKER returns to WKLC (ROCK 105)/CHARLESTON-HUNTINGTON WV.

LM Pres./CEO LYNN MARTIN said, “We needed to find the right programmer/on-air talent to fill CHILI WALKER's shoes, someone who really understands any Rock format. After looking into BRYAN's extensive background in Rock radio combined with several in-depth conversations, it was very clear to me that he was our guy!

"I received a call from a friend who told me that my utopia awaited. I called LYNN MARTIN immediately to inquire about the opportunity. As soon as I heard that the formats were Active Rock and Triple A all I could think was that this is my wheelhouse! Combine that with a company that is just the right size, focused local and run by LYNN MARTIN, a man with a true passion for radio and BOOM... pinch me I must be dreaming!” said SCHOCK. “I’m excited beyond words to be given the opportunity to program two legendary CHARLESTON radio stations. After these past few months of lockdown, I am revved up and ready to go!”

His first day will be MONDAY, JULY 6th.

« see more Net News