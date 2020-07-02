Sold

ROY E. HENDERSON is selling Country KTWL (TEXAS MIX 105.3)/TODD MISSION, TX to SDK FRANCO LLC for $2 million ($1 million cash, $1 million in a promissory note).

In other filings with the FCC, GARY D. SMITH is selling his 75% of BEACON BROADCASTING, LLC, licensee of KVAY/LAMAR, CO, to 25% partner ROBERT H. DELANCEY for $200,000 plus $22,000 in additional payments to settle obligations to the seller regarding the purchase of real property.

DIVINE MERCY RADIO, INC. has requested an extension of its Silent STA for KRMR/HAYS, KS while it awaits new equipment to restore service. The company has closed on the purchase of the station from RANDY MICHAELS' RADIOACTIVE, LLC for $52,000.

4 PAWS BROADCASTING, LLC has closed on the sale of Oldies KDSJ-A/DEADWOOD, SD to RIVERFRONT BROADCASTING, LLC for $80,000.

And HAYDEN MINISTRIES has closed on the transfer of low power FM KKHP-LP/OROVILLE, CA to BLUE FEATHER MEDIA GROUP for no cash consideration.

