Back On The Answer

The day after the announcement that CARL AMARI's old-time radio show is being dropped from SATURDAY nights at NEXSTAR News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO (NET NEWS 7/1), ROBERTFEDER.COM is reporting that AMARI's syndicated "HOLLYWOOD 360" is returning to crosstown SALEM News-Talk WIND-A (AM 560 THE ANSWER) for SATURDAYS 8p-midnight (CT). The show, co-hosted by LISA WOLF, aired on WIND in 2009-15 and will return to the station on JULY 11th.

As for AMARI and WOLF's "WGN RADIO THEATRE," WGN GM MARY SANDBERG BOYLE said that the show will be returning for "holiday-themed specials, including CHRISTMAS, NEW YEAR'S DAY, VALENTINE'S DAY, HALLOWEEN, and THANKSGIVING."

« see more Net News