Radio One/Indianapolis

RADIO ONE/INDIANAPOLIS and ABC affiliate WRTV (RTV6)/INDIANAPOLIS are collaborating to host a televised virtual event titled “A CONVERSATION ON RACE: CONNECTING CENTRAL INDIANA.” It will take place TONIGHT (7/2) at 7p (ET).

WRTV’s MARC MULLINS and RAFAEL SÁNCHEZ will moderate alongside RADIO ONE’s Community Affairs Dir./COMMUNITY CONNECTION host TINA COSBY and OM KAREN VAUGHN.

Viewers can watch it on WRTV or listen to it on Urban WHHH (HOT 96.3), Urban AC WTLC (106.7), and Gospel WTLC-A (AM 1310 THE LIGHT/92.7).

WRTV VP/GM LANA DURBAN SCOTT said, “WRTV is proud to partner with RADIO ONE at this pivotal time for our country and our community. This is more than one hour on TV, radio, web, and social media. We are connecting HOOSIERS from different backgrounds who are committed to making CENTRAL INDIANA a better place to live for everyone.

RADIO ONE RVP/DEON LEVINGSTON added, “Our radio stations, together with our news gathering partners at WRTV are joining forces to tackle a number of the complexities surrounding race head-on in “A CONVERSATION ON RACE: CONNECTING CENTRAL INDIANA.” It’s a conversation too important to miss.

“Race is an uncomfortable, complex subject. But we have to remain engaged and we have a responsibility to keep our CENTRAL INDIANA community engaged. That engagement starts with honest conversations about tough subjects like race.”

WRTV Digital Dir. JENNIFER BROWN said, “As a news media organization that reaches hundreds of thousands of HOOSIER households, it is critical that we cover the issues impacting our audience.

“The social justice movement we’re seeing in CENTRAL INDIANA and across the country is one of the biggest and most pivotal stories of our lifetime, and at the center of this movement is the complex topic of race. That’s why we are bringing a variety of voices together to discuss how we got to this point and what’s necessary to move forward.”

Co-moderator TINA COSBY added, “Together with our partners at WRTV, we are doing what we do best, asking the tough questions about race, and keeping CENTRAL INDIANA in the loop."

Panelists include INDIANAPOLIS Mayor Joe HOGSETT, IMPD Chief RANDAL TAYLOR, Dr. SHELVY HAYWOOD KEGLAR, INDIANAPOLIS URBAN LEAGUE Pres./THE EXCHANGE - ADRIANNE SLASH, INDY 10 BLACK LIVES MATTER’s JESSICA LOUISE, IMPD Deputy Chief KENDALE ADAMS, INDIANAPOLIS CITY COUNTY COUNCIL member & CEO/BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB OF INDIANAPOLIS -MAGGIE LEWIS, State Rep. GREG PORTER, 100 BLACK MEN OF INDIANAPOLIS, Inc -ZION KING, Civil Rights attorney MICHAEL SUTHERLIN, Pres/INDIANAPOLIS CITY COUNTY COUNCIL VOP OSILI, and INDIANAPOLIS PUBLIC SCHOOLS RACIAL EQUITY OFFICE Director -Dr. PATRICIA PAYNE.

