iHEARTMEDIA Inspirational WHAL (95.7 HALLELUJAH FM)/MEMPHIS will host its first virtual HALLELUJAH SUMMER JAM on FRIDAY JULY 17th from 7p-8:30p (CT). The event is made possible with support from CRICKET WIRELESS, MIDSOUTH TRANSPLANT, and PLUMMER FINANCIAL.

It will be hosted by air personalities DRE MONIE, SHERRY MACKEY, TRACY BETHEA, SONYA BLAKEY, TORREZ HARRIS, and VICTOR SOSA.

The lineup of performers will include FRED HAMMOND, JAMES FORTUNE & FIYA, JEKALYN CARR, LISA KNOWLES-SMITH, PASTOR MIKE JR., PJ MORTON, JOJO MARTIN, MARVIN SAPP, ANTHONY BROWN AND GROUP THERAPY, and THE WILLIAMS BROTHERS. There will also be special appearances by DEITRICK HADDON and TODD DULANEY.

PD TRACY BETHEA said, “During uncertain times like these, it’s vital that HALLELUJAH FM continues to uplift, encourage and inspire our listeners with great content. There is nothing like SUNDAY morning church service, and while many churches are still closed due to the pandemic, HALLELUJAH FM is bringing ‘church service’ into homes across the country. This first-ever virtual HALLELUJAH SUMMER JAM will be epic, featuring performances from award winning gospel artists, a special BLACK LIVES MATTER tribute, and special surprise guests throughout the night.”

