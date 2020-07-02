Kickoff Concert

ENTERCOM Country WNSH (NEW YORK's COUNTRY 94.7)/NEW YORK will celebrate the 4TH OF JULY weekend with an “All-American Weekend Playlist” featuring the best tailgate songs, the best drinking songs and the best backyard songs in the format. The special programming kicks off TOMORROW (7/3) at 2:15p (ET) with the station’s “4TH OF JULY Kickoff Concert” starring LEE BRICE, JAMESON RODGERS and ALANA SPRINGSTEEN on FACEBOOK Live.

In addition, the station is running a commercial-free Summer Concert Series with a new show every FRIDAY at 6p (ET). It kicked off last weekend with ZAC BROWN BAND, and continues on JULY 3rd with MAREN MORRIS. The rest of the lineup is: THOMAS RHETT (7/10), DARIUS RUCKER (7/17), LUKE COMBS (7/24), CARRIE UNDERWOOD (7/31), TIM MCGRAW (8/7), LUKE BRYAN (8/14), KENNY CHESNEY (8/21), LADY A (8/28), and JASON ALDEAN (9/4).

