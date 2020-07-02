-
FCC Proposes Fine Against Colorado LPFM For Airing Commercials
The FCC has proposed a $15,000 fine against PLYMOUTH GATHERING, INC. for airing underwriting announcements that the Commission says constituted commercials for several for-profit advertisers on noncommercial low-power KELS-LP (THE PIRATE)/GREELEY, CO.
The Commission pointed to 13 (and a possible 14th) ads running over 1,600 times in a three-month period in 2018 as prompting the punishment.
