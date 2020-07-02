Debuts Friday

VIRGINIA public radio and TV company VPM is debuting a new podcast about the refugee experience. "RESETTLED," hosted by AHMED BADR, is a six-episode series with stories of refugees as they settle in VIRGINIA. The show premieres TOMORROW (7/3) with two episodes.

BADR said, “‘RESETTLED’ is powerful in that it showcases the process of resettlement through remarkable detail, nuance and care. By simultaneously humanizing the process and the people directly experiencing it, this podcast hopes to engage with the multilayered complexity of the refugee resettlement program and invite a more accessible approach towards its exploration.”

“With our further expansion into on-demand audio, our audience now has another source of content where they can connect to what matters,” said VPM Chief Content Officer STEVE HUMBLE. “With our documentation of the experience of refugees who are new to Virginia, we aim to tell a richer, more complete story of our region that we know will resonate with listeners all over the world.”

