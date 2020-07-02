Reeves

Veteran record promoter BOB REEVES joins NASHVILLE-based RISER HOUSE ENTERTAINMENT in the newly-created position of SVP/Promotion, effective immediately. The rest of the promotion staff remains intact, reporting to REEVES.

He previously held the same position at REVIVER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, where he worked for three years until his departure last fall (NET NEWS 9/30/19). Prior to REVIVER, REEVES was VP/Promotion at BLASTER RECORDS and WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE, and previously worked in promotion at SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT from 1997-2004.

Label Pres. JENNIFER JOHNSON said, “BOB’s enthusiasm for our roster of artist creators is unmatched. We share the same vision to help them rise above the noise and build their brands on a global level. With the heart of a teacher and a wealth of experience, BOB is a leader and will be a great addition to our energetic team.“

RISER HOUSE’s Country artist roster includes DILLON CARMICHAEL, MEGHAN PATRICK, JORDAN RAGER, LOGAN MURRELL, RONNIE MILSAP and MITCHELL TENPENNY, the latter in partnership with COLUMBIA NASHVILLE.

