Another Town Hall

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON is hosting another in a series of Town Hall specials on how the CORONAVIRUS crisis affects NEW JERSEY, this one, as the previous installment, focusing on business recovery. The new special will air at 7p (ET) WEDNESDAY (7/8).

The show will be again hosted by Special Projects Dir./Morning News Anchor ERIC SCOTT and will feature the NEW JERSEY BUSINESS & INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION's MICHELE SIEKERKA, the NEW JERSEY RESTAURANT & HOSPITALITY ASSOCIATION's MARILOU HALVORSEN, SIX FLAGS GREAT ADVENTURE's KRISTIN FITZGERALD, and ROBERT WOOD JOHNSON UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL's DR. RONALD NAHASS.

“Businesses are still hurting and we will connect them with the help they need,” said SCOTT. “But we also want to celebrate their unique innovations that are allowing them to operate in these challenging times.”

