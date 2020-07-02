Pop Smoke

iHEARTMEDIA Urban WWPR (POWER 105.1)/NY will hold a celebration of POP SMOKE’s life & legacy by featuring the album release of his “Shoot For The Stars, Aim for the Moon.”

The BROOKLYN born rapper died earlier in the year on FEBRUARY 19th. The album is due out TOMORROW (7/3) via VICTOR VICTOR WORLDWIDE and UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP.

Beginning TONIGHT at midnight (ET) and all-day FRIDAY, the station will be playing songs from the album at the top of every hour.

Listeners will also find exclusive interviews with POP SMOKE done by POWER 105.1 air personality ANGIE MARTINEZ available at POWER’s WEBSITE, INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, and TWITTER.

In addition, these platforms will have behind the scene photos and performances as well as check-ins from 50 CENT, STEVEN VICTOR, LIL TJAY, FIVIO FOREIGN, THE BREAKFAST CLUB and more.

