New In Youngstown

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Mainstream WAKZ (95.9 KISS-FM)/YOUNGSTOWN is now Urban REAL 95.9, YOUNGSTOWN's REAL Hip Hop And R&B. The station has launched with 5,000 songs in a row.

On JULY 13th, REAL 95.9 will debut PREMIERE NETWORKS' syndicated morning show, THE BREAKFAST CLUB.

iHEARTMEDIA/YOUNGSTOWN Market Pres. and VP/Programming KEITH KENNEDY commented, "Top 40 has evolved and REAL 95.9 is the only station you’ll hear everywhere in THE MAHONING VALLEY, playing today’s biggest Hip Hop and R&B hit songs."

REAL 95.9's full lineup on JULY 13 will be:

5:30 - 10a: THE BREAKFAST CLUB

10a - 3p: BIG SUE

3 - 7p: PAPA KEITH

7p - 12a: T-ROY

