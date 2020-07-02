-
iHeartMedia/Youngstown Flips Top 40/Mainstream WAKZ (95.9 Kiss-FM)To Urban as Real 95.9)
July 2, 2020 at 11:35 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Mainstream WAKZ (95.9 KISS-FM)/YOUNGSTOWN is now Urban REAL 95.9, YOUNGSTOWN's REAL Hip Hop And R&B. The station has launched with 5,000 songs in a row.
On JULY 13th, REAL 95.9 will debut PREMIERE NETWORKS' syndicated morning show, THE BREAKFAST CLUB.
iHEARTMEDIA/YOUNGSTOWN Market Pres. and VP/Programming KEITH KENNEDY commented, "Top 40 has evolved and REAL 95.9 is the only station you’ll hear everywhere in THE MAHONING VALLEY, playing today’s biggest Hip Hop and R&B hit songs."
REAL 95.9's full lineup on JULY 13 will be:
- 5:30 - 10a: THE BREAKFAST CLUB
- 10a - 3p: BIG SUE
- 3 - 7p: PAPA KEITH
- 7p - 12a: T-ROY
-