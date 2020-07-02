Non-Stop Music

COX MEDIA GROUP/ATLANTA stations AC WSB (B98.5), Classic Hits WSRV (97.1 THE RIVER) and Urban AC (KISS 104.1) are celebrating INDEPENDENCE DAY weekend by going commercial free from FRIDAY (7/3) at 6p through MONDAY (7/6) at 5a.

CMG/ATLANTA Sr. Dir./Operations CHRIS EAGAN commented, "After a crazy few months, our listeners need to unwind and have fun over the holiday weekend. We'll play non-stop music all weekend on our ATLANTA music stations so our audiences can enjoy our great music without interruption."

