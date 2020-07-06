New Calls

iHEARTMEDIA has chosen the new calls for its newly-acquired News-Talk KFMB-A/SAN DIEGO, changing the calls to KGB-A, effective SATURDAY (7/4).

The change was necessitated by the terms of the sale of the station by TEGNA through LOCAL MEDIA SAN DIEGO; TEGNA retained the KFMB calls for its CBS and CW-affiliated TV station, while LOCAL MEDIA changed KFMB-F's calls to KFBG (100.7 BIG-FM) in APRIL. iHEARTMEDIA also owns Classic Rock KGB-F; the KGB calls were used on 1360 AM (now Sports KLSD-A (XTRA 1360)) from 1928 until 1982.

“The KGB call letters are legendary in SAN DIEGO and we’re excited to make them a part of AM 760’s next chapter as SAN DIEGO's Talk station,” said Market Pres. MELISSA FORREST. The station's programming remains the same with the new call letters, and the station, now sister to News-Talk KOGO-A, continues identifying on-air as "760 AM."

