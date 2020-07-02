Laflin

BAY AREA NEWS GROUP's CHUCK BARNEY is reporting that BONNIE-JILL LAFLIN has exited as morning show contributor at CUMULUS Sports KNBR-A-F/SAN FRANCISCO.

LAFLIN, also the host of WESTWOOD ONE's "THE WEEKLY PASS" podcast, joined BRIAN MURPHY and PAUL MCCAFFREY's "MURPH & MAC" in SEPTEMBER 2018. She previously hosted SIRIUSXM's “THE RUSH HOUR” and “FANTASY FOOTBALL SHOW," scouted for the LOS ANGELES LAKERS, and worked as a cheerleader for the SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS and GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS.

« see more Net News