Bonnie-Jill Laflin Exits 'Murph & Mac' On KNBR/San Francisco
July 6, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)
BAY AREA NEWS GROUP's CHUCK BARNEY is reporting that BONNIE-JILL LAFLIN has exited as morning show contributor at CUMULUS Sports KNBR-A-F/SAN FRANCISCO.
LAFLIN, also the host of WESTWOOD ONE's "THE WEEKLY PASS" podcast, joined BRIAN MURPHY and PAUL MCCAFFREY's "MURPH & MAC" in SEPTEMBER 2018. She previously hosted SIRIUSXM's “THE RUSH HOUR” and “FANTASY FOOTBALL SHOW," scouted for the LOS ANGELES LAKERS, and worked as a cheerleader for the SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS and GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS.
