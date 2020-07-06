K-Country launches

MAUI, HI has a new Country station with last week’s official launch of PACIFIC MEDIA GROUP’s KNUI and K291CZ (K-COUNTRY), with ED KANOI at the helm as PD. KNUI previously had been a Talk station, but filed with the FCC for silent status in APRIL for financial reasons due to the COVID-19 virus (NET NEWS 4/3).

“Country is one of the most popular genres of music in the world today and has some very unique roots in HAWAII,” said KANOI in a press release posted on MAUINow.com. “Our new Country station blends the best of NASHVILLE alongside the best Country music from HAWAII’s own artists like MELVEEN LEEDM and new stars like KALAE PARISH and MAUI’s own LILY MEOLA. Not only do we play today’s new Country songs and artists, but K-COUNTRY also blends in the great music from the past with favorites from GEORGE STRAIT, ALABAMA, CRYSTAL GAYLE and more. These songs and artists have been ignored for far too long on most Country radio stations today.

“Although there is some incredible music coming out of NASHVILLE,” KANOI continued, “HAWAII and, especially MAUI, has developed its own stable of artists and songs. KNUI has a long history here on MAUI, and we’re so proud to continue that history by bringing a new brand of Country radio under the legendary call letters.”

The station’s FACEBOOK page is here.

