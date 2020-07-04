Jorge Rodriguez Reportedly Passes

Reports from several sources indicate that JORGE RODRIGUEZ, who produced SOUTH FLORIDA's legendary NEIL ROGERS SHOW before becoming a host himself, has passed away. RODRIGUEZ' daughter SABRINA posted a message to her FACEBOOK page disclosing her father's death, writing, "I'm devastated and no one was expecting this, but all we can do is enjoy the amazing times we got to appreciate him." The news was also reported at the DEERFIELD NEWS and SOUTH FLORIDA SPORTS.

RODRIGUEZ began his radio career at KLCB-A/LIBBY, MT before heading to MIAMI, where he worked with ROGERS at WIOD-A and WQAM-A from 1990 through 2009, producing and serving as an on-air sidekick. In the later years, when ROGERS took more and more time off, RODRIGUEZ served as fill-in host of the show until his firing in a cost-cutting move at WQAM in 2009 to which ROGERS objected; a month later, ROGERS hosted his last show at WQAM and passed away the following year. RODRIGUEZ subsequently formed Internet Talk station SOFLORADIO.COM.

« see more Net News