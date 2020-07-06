Dave Hill

CUMULUS MEDIA Classic Rocker KCFX (101 THE FOX)/KANSAS CITY has tapped former iHEARTMEDIA/INDIANAPOLIS SVPP DAVE HILL as its new PD. He's replacing longtime KCFX PD DAN McCLINTOCK who left last month (NET NEWS 6/1).

HILL's experience includes being PD at iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock station WBGG/MIAMI and SVPP iHEARTMEDIA/PORTLAND, OR overseeing the company's cluster of nine stations during his 20 year radio career.

CUMULUS EVP/Content & Audience BRIAN PHILIPS noted, "DAVE HILL impressed us with his pure programming creativity and vivid imagination. THE FOX rules Classic Rock in KC, but we don’t take our legacy for granted. DAVE’s fresh perspective and rich experience will help keep us on top.”

CUMULUS/KANSAS CITY RVP/Market Manager DONNA BAKER added: “DAVE’s history of leading great talent and teams to the highest level of winning is inspiring. This is the next exciting step in our growth of the iconic rock brand that is 101 THE FOX.”

HILL commented, "What a score! Most of my favorite things in one place -- a legendary Classic Rock station with a pro staff, competition BBQ, and a football town all wrapped into one gig! Thanks to DONNA BAKER, DOUG HAMAND, TROY HANSON, and BRIAN PHILIPS for giving me the opportunity to take the helm of KCFX."

