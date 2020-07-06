Ye (Photo: Everett Collection / Shutterstock)

On SATURDAY (7/4) rapper, singer/songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur and fashion mogul KANYE WEST said that he was indeed running for President in the upcoming 2020 election.

That would put him up against incumbent DONALD TRUMP and DEMOCRATIC front-runner JOE BIDEN in the race for the WHITE HOUSE on NOVEMBER 3rd.

WEST tweeted: "We must now realize the promise of AMERICA by trusting GOD, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for President of the UNITED STATES! #2020VISION."

The Presidential run from WEST comes less than a week after he dropped his first single of 2020 "Wash Us In The Blood" – which also has a hard-hitting and violent video which is ripped from the headlines and features singer TRAVIS SCOTT.

There was no report of any comment from TRUMP or BIDEN on their new and obviously well-monied challenger. In the recent past WEST has come out as a full-on supporter of TRUMP and his policies during an OVAL OFFICE meeting in 2018.

And there are no reports about which party WEST would associate with, or if his campaign had so far filed any official papers.

However, SPACEX and TESLA CEO ELON MUSK tweeted a response to the announcement, saying he would back WEST in his run for the WHITE HOUSE.

