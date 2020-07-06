The Original American Top 40 'Uncle Sam' logo, By Paul Gruwell, Circa 1970.

The concept of a nationally syndicated weekly radio program was a shiny new idea in 1970 and this past weekend marked AMERICAN TOP 40's 50th Anniversary!

There were seven original stations that carried AT-40, hosted by the legendary CASEY KASEM, and they included WPGC-A&F/WASHINGTON and WMEX-A/BOSTON on JULY 5th from 9a-noon.

Our thanks to LEE CHAMBERS for chronicling this milestone in radio history on what is also the 20th anniversary of his unofficial tribute site to WPGC and sharing with us the background on how AT-40 came to be.

Click here for a recreation of that original broadcast of AMERICAN TOP 40.

