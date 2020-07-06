Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Top 40: The Weeknd Holds Top Spot; Trevor Daniel Runner Up, Scores Big Debut; Dua Top 5; Harry Styles; Gaga/Grande Top 10

* THE WEEKND remains #1 with "Blinding Lights"

* TREVOR DANIEL is the runner up as "Falling" rises 4*-2* in his 26th week on the chart

* DUA LIPA is top 5 with "Break My Heart," climbing 6*-5* and is +704 spins

* HARRY STYLES has two songs in the top 10 as "Watermelon Sugar" surges 14*-9* and is +1742 spins - joining "Adore You" which is #6

* LADY GAGA & ARIANA GRANDE go top 10 with "Rain On Me," up 11*-10* and +852 spins

* POWFU hits the top 15 with "Coffee For Your Head," leaping 17*-14* and +404 spins

* DABABY and RODDY RICCH move 22*-18* with "Rockstar," entering the top 20, up 1170 spins and gaining over 1000 spins again this week

* JP SAXE and JULIA MICHAELS hit the top 20 with "If The World Was Ending"

* TREVOR DANIEL scores a big debut at 29* with "Past Life," featuring SELENA GOMEZ, up 1387 spins

* JAWSH 685 X JASON DERULO has the other debut at 38* with "Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat)" - up 748 spins

Rhythmic: DaBaby/Roddy #1; Harlow #2; Chris Brown X Young Thug Top 5; Saint Jhn Top 10; Lil Baby Top 15

* DABABY and RODDY RICCH hold the top spot with "Rockstar" for a 2nd week

* JACK HARLOW is now the runner up, moving 4*-2* with "What's Poppin," and is +828 spins

* CHRIS BROWN and YOUNG THUG move 7*-5* with "Go Crazy," up 623 spins as they hit the top 5

* SAINT JHN is top 10 with "Roses," climbing 13*-9* and is up 428 spins

* LIL BABY is top 15 with "Emotionally Scarred"

* SAWEETIE has a huge debut at 26* with "Tap In," up 572 spins and is this weeks lone debut

Urban: Roddy Ricch/Mustard Retain #1 Spot; Chris Brown/Young Thug Runner Up; DaBaby/Roddy, Jack Harlow Top 5

* RODDY RICCH and MUSTARD remain at 1* with "High Fashion"

* CHRIS BROWN and YOUNG THUG are the runner up, moving 3*-2* with "Go Crazy," and are up 266 spins

* DABABY and RODDY RICCH move 7*-4* to enter the top 5 with "Rockstar" and are up 707 spins

* JACK HARLOW is now top 5, moving 6*-5* with "What's Poppin," and is +344 spins

* YELLA BEEZY goes top 10 with "Headlocc," featuring YOUNG THUG, up 11*-10*

* LIL BABY is top 15 with "Emotionally Scarred," rising 16*-13* and is +412 spins

* MULATTO hits the top 20 with "B***h From Da Souf," moving 22*-18*

* LIL BABY has two in the top 20 as "The Bigger Picture" surges 31*-20* and is +702 spins

* BEYONCE has the top debut at 31* with "Black Parade," up 519 spins

* YOUNG DOLPH (featuring MEGAN THEE STALLION), YFN LUCCI, SAWEETIE, and MEGAN THEE STALLION's "Girls In The Hood" also debut

Hot AC: The Weeknd Remains #1; Capaldi Top 5; Gaga/Grande Surge; Katy Perry Top 10

* THE WEEKND holds the top spot with "Blinding Lights" for an 8th straight week

* LEWIS CAPALDI now has back to back top 5 hits as "Before You Go" moves 6*-5* and is +348 spins

* LADY GAGA & ARIANA GRANDE leap 10*-7* with "Rain On Me," up 405 spins

* KATY PERRY has yet another top 10 with "Daises," up 11*-10* and is +138 spins

* HARRY STYLES leaps into the top 15 with "Watermelon Sugar," climbing 18*-14* and is +300 spins

* JONAS BROTHERS "X" is top 15 as well with a 17*-15* jump

* MARSHMELLO & HALSEY is top 20 with "Be Kind," up 21*-20* and +180 spins

* SIA and BLACK PUMAS debut

Active Rock: Five Finger Hold Top Spot; Pretty Reckless Top 3; Pop Evil Top 10; Theory Top 15

* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH retain the top spot with "A Little Bit Off"

* PRETTY RECKLESS are top 3 with "Death By Rock And Roll," rising 5*-3* and are +138 spins

* POP EVIL hit the top 10 with "Work," up 11*-10* with a +53 spins

* THEORY OF A DEADMAN goes top 15 with "World Keeps Spinning," up 17*-15*

* SEETHER surges 28*-17* with "Dangerous" - up 303 spins as they enter the top 20

* SKILLET and WEEZER also enter the top 20 this week

* SEVENDUST have the top debut at 32* with "The Day I Tried To Live," up 143 spins

* BRING ME THE HORIZON, THE VIOLENT, AYRON JONES, DREAMERS, and ADELITAS WAY also debut

Alternative: Twenty One Pilots Hold Top Spot; All Time Low, Rezz & Grabbitz Top 15; Machine Gun Kelly, Killers Top 20

* TWENTY ONE PILOTS spend an eighth week at #1 with "Level Of Concern"

* MAJOR LAZER and MARCUS MUMFORD are closing in on the top 10 with "Lay Your Head On Me," up 13*-11*

* ALL TIME LOW hit the top 15 with "Monsters," featuring blackbear, up 17*-13* and +187 spins

* REZZ & GRABBITZ also hit the top 15 with "Someone Else," motoring 18*-15* and are +86 spins

* MACHINE GUN KELLY enters the top 20 with "Bloody Valentine," moving 22*-18* and are +149 spins

* KILLERS are top 20 in their third week on the chart with "My Own Soul's Warning," moving 25*-19* and +313 spins

* JUDAH & THE LION and the LUMINEERS debut



Triple A: Bakar Holds Top Spot; Lamontagne, Kiwanuka Top 10; Franti, Rateliff Top 15

* BAKAR holds the top spot for a second week with "Hell N Back"

* MAJOR LAZER & MARCUS MUMFORD remain the runner up, now 20 spins away from #1 with "Lay Your Head On Me"

* RAY LAMONTAGNE goes top 10 with "Strong Enough," climbing 12*-9* and is +27 spins

* MICHAEL KIWANUKA is top 10 as well with "Rolling" moving 13*-10*

* MICHAEL FRANTI & SPEARHEAD and NATHANIEL RATELIFF both go top 15

* LONE BELLOW and the KILLERS debut

