MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS Top 40 KOYY (Y94) shuffles the deck and moves its former Afternooner AMY KAYE to THE Y94 MORNING PLAYHOUSE. She joins the existing team of JAMIE MAC and PLAYHOUSE veteran ZERO.

KAYE comments, “When the opportunity came for me to move to the legendary MORNING PLAYHOUSE with ZERO and JAMIE, I had to take it! I’m so excited! Plus, it’s amazing to be a part of a 3 person show with 2 out of the 3 hosts being female. It’s not something you see a lot in radio”.

KAYE slides into the role most previously held by male personalities. 17-year veteran “RAT” exited Y94 and THE PLAYHOUSE in JULY 2019. The seat was filled temporarily by ELLIOT “E” HOEKSTRA who has since moved to the Brand Manager role on sister country KVOX (FROGGY 99.9).

FM OM COREY “ZERO” SCHAFFER comments, “I’m the one person more pumped than AMY that she’s joining THE PLAYHOUSE, she brings an unmistakable energy and enthusiasm that’s going to help elevate the show to new heights!”

