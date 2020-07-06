Herman Cain (Photo: Twitter)

Talk show host HERMAN CAIN was hospitalized with COVID-19 over the JULY 4th weekend, according to his TWITTER feed.

He tested positive for the virus MONDAY, JUNE 29th, and by JULY 1st, he had developed “symptoms serious enough that he required hospitalization,” CAIN released in a statement.

We are sorry to announce that Herman Cain has tested positive for COVID-19, and is currently receiving treatment in an Atlanta-area hospital. Please keep him, and all who are battling this virus, in your prayers. Our full statement appears below. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/lDRW7Rla4e — Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) July 2, 2020

« see more Net News