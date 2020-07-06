Ups Two

COX MEDIA GROUP ups two on LONG ISLAND, "to provide fully integrated, results-driven marketing campaigns to clients across a broad spectrum of industries." COLLEEN DONOHUE is promoted to Digital Sales Director and BRITTANY WHALLEY is promoted to Integrated Sales Manager, a newly created position within the CMG/LONG ISLAND team.

“COLLEEN has played an integral role in building CMG’s digital department and team over the past six years. Her ability to think strategically and build systems that drive results made her a perfect candidate for the Digital Sales Director (DSD) role,” said VP/GM KATELIN TINLEY. “Her unique ability to lead with data and analytics made her the obvious choice to head our Research efforts. Her ability to balance data with creativity and her extensive digital knowledge will help to drive successful, results-driven campaigns for our clients. We are excited for her to lead the digital department to the next level!”

“It has been a pleasure watching BRITTANY grow with CMG over the past seven years. She has been a top Integrated seller on the team every year. She fully understands the strategy behind developing complex and layered media programs that drive results,” added TINLEY. “BRITTANY also took the role of developing the newer sellers and, most recently, became our CMG Health Marketing advocate. She has proven success in every role she has taken, and we are looking forward to her success in this new position!”

