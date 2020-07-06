Heartbreaking Loss

Condolences to D&D ENDEAVORS MANAGEMENT AND CONSULTING Founder DAVID NATHAN on the sudden loss of his son, JACK DEVON NATHAN, who passed away on JULY 3rd. He was just was 19 years old.

He is survived by his mother BRADI HARRISON of LIVINGSTON, his father DAVID NATHAN of LIVINGSTON and sister DREW NATHAN. He is also survived by his step-mother ALI NATHAN, step-brother CONNOR KOGEN, grandparents HARVEY and NANCY HARRISON of LOVELADIES, NJ and LYNNE and LES NATHAN of WESTBROOK, CT.

DIGNITY MEMORIAL notes, "JACK was a rising junior at the UNIVERSITY OF DENVER and a 2018 graduate of LIVINGSTON HIGH SCHOOL. He was an avid snowboarder and loving friend. JACK was also the founder of HAPPYJACK (www.happyjacksworld.com) an apparel brand that featured his distinct art and is dedicated to raising awareness to mental health issues. Under Jack's guidance, HappyJack donated thousands of dollars to THE CHILD MIND INSTITUTE."

Services were private.

