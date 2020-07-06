No Sale

No new station sale transactions appeared in the FCC database after the long weekend MONDAY morning (7/6).

STAs were requested by AM MEDIA SERVICES, LLC (WMAX-A/BAY CITY, MI, reduced power due to maintenance issues) and SOUTHERN BELLE, LLC (W269BK/HORSEHEADS, NY, new site while STA yo move pends).

Silent STAs were applied for by KING BROADCASTING, INC. (K269GT/HUMBLE, TX, moving), RADIO HAWAII, INC. (KWAI-A/HONOLULU, silent pending new programming source), and CHEHALIS VALLEY EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION (K293AY/ENUMCLAW, WA, "input signal has been destroyed by unknown causes").

ROYAL DIVERSIFIED INDUSTRIES, INC. has closed on the sale of Smooth Jazz KSFE/GRANTS, NM to VANGUARD MEDIA LLC for $375,000.

L.I.F.E./C.A.N., INC. has closed on the transfer of WJPP-LP/PALM CITY, FL to PRINCE OF PEACE COMMUNICATIONS, INC. for $50,000.

And WESTSIDE CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP A.V. has closed on the donation of K227DD/LAKE ISABELLA, CA to HILL BROADCASTING.

