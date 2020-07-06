Top Publishers

PODTRAC has released its JUNE 2020 ranking of the top podcast publishers, with NPR returning to the top position after a two-month reign by iHEARTMEDIA.

15 of the top 20 showed audience increases from MAY, and all but three showed growth in global download numbers. Average Unique Monthly Audience figures for the top 10 rose 4% from MAY and were up 21% year-to-year; Global Unique Streams & Downloads increased 5% for the top 10 from MAY and have grown 64% year-to-year.

The publisher rankings, which, once again, only include shows opting in for PODTRAC's Podcast Measurement System for the full month (and missing some of the largest shows and publishers) and ranked by unique U.S. monthly audience:

NPR (last month: 2) (48 active shows) iHEARTRADIO (1) (411 active shows) THE NEW YORK TIMES (3) (14 active shows) BARSTOOL SPORTS (5) (41 active shows) RADIOTOPIA/PRX (4) (80 active shows) WONDERY (6) (95 active shows) NBC NEWS (7) (26 active shows) WESTWOOD ONE/CUMULUS MEDIA (8) (112 active shows) KAST MEDIA (9) (60 active shows) ESPN (11) (69 active shows) WARNERMEDIA (14) (110 active shows) WNYC STUDIOS (10) (53 active shows) DAILY WIRE (15) (5 active shows) THIS AMERICAN LIFE/SERIAL (12) (2 active shows) ALL THINGS COMEDY (16) (57 active shows) TED (13) (10 active shows) AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA (17) (46 active shows) FOX NEWS RADIO (18) (36 active shows) SLATE (20) (74 active shows) DAN CARLIN (--) (2 active shows)

