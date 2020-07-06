AJ Punjabi Market Pres. Charleston

iHEARTMEDIA names AJ PUNJABI as Market Pres. for CHARLESTON, SC effective immediately. PUNJABI will report to Area President RON HILL.

PUNJABI joins iHEARTMEDIA from COX MEDIA GROUP in MIAMI, where he most recently served as GSM. He also served as the digital sales manager for COX in ATLANT and ATHENS, GA ,and as an Account Executive and Senior Digital Strategist for WSB-TV/ATLANTA.

“We’re excited to have AJ join iHEARTMEDIA as our Market President in CHARLESTON,” said HILL. “He’s a dynamic leader with a proven track record of building strong relationships and success for his company and their clients. AJ’s experience and leadership skills make him one of the best executives in our business, and he’ll be an excellent addition to our team serving the Low Country.”

