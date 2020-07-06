Nader, left, and Dembek

KYLIE DEMBEK has joined BMLG RECORDS as Promotion Coord. succeeding CHERYLYNNE NADER, who has been promoted to Reporting Manager for the company’s Label Resources team.

DEMBEK previously was an Account Coord. at GIRLILLA MARKETING in NASHVILLE, and also worked as a Brand Ambassador for BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP in BOSTON while attending FITCHBURG STATE UNIVERSITY. NADER joined BMLG in MAY 2018 after interning at parent company BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP.

Congratulate NADER here, and DEMBEK here.

« see more Net News