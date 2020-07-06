Check It Out

WAKS (96.5 KISS-FM)/CLEVELAND PD JAVA JOEL MURPHY's weekly podcast “This Week In The 80s” will drill down. MURPHY is discussing every song to ever hit the American pop music charts in the 1980s. All the hits, all the stiffs, everything in between. Lots of chart facts, radio history, pop music trivia and personal remembrances in each episode.

MURPHYS told ALL ACCESS, "We’ve talked about some great records… and some truly awful ones too! When it’s all said and done, we’ll have talked about every song to ever hit the charts in the 80s…. one week at a time. New episodes every MONDAY on iHEARTRADIO, SPOTIFY and APPLE PODCASTS. We're not only getting lots of love in NORTH AMERICA but the UK, Germany, Brazil, Belgium, Thailand and more are regular downloaders/listeners.

"This week’s Episode #44: It's all new this week. All the songs that peaked on the pop chart, "This Week In The 80s", the first week of JULY. NEW WAVE ALICE COOPER. ANNE MURRAY covers the Beatles. CHRISSIE HYNDE covers her future 'Baby Daddy.' GEORGE HARRISON gets opportunistic. The HALL & OATES song your kids know. We'll try & do justice to the 'other greatest song of the 80s.' Why doesn't 'Who's Johnny?' get any airplay anymore? Is this the crappiest MICHAEL JACKSON #1 since "Ben?" The song that helped MARIAH CAREY get a record deal... and major market pop radio shuns one of TOM PETTY's most iconic songs. All that plus.... Dirt on CHRIS DeBURGH! Thanks for listening! #TWIT80s."

