American Red Cross Partners With KPentertainment

NASHVILLE-based artist management company KPENTERTAINMENT (KPE) is partnering with the AMERICAN RED CROSS to raise money through live virtual meet & greets with its clients. Participating KPE talent includes LUKE BRYAN, COLE SWINDELL, DYLAN SCOTT, CB30, WHITNEY DUNCAN and JON LANGSTON.

Starting TODAY (7/6), fans can sign up for the chance to receive a meet & greet by making a donation to the RED CROSS here. Once fans donate an amount of their choosing, they will be entered to win a one-minute, one-on-one meet & greet with their selected artists. Fans will receive 10 entries for every $10 donation, 30 entries for every $25, 75 entries for every $50, 200 entries for every $100 or they can donate a custom amount. Fifty winners will be randomly selected, and each will also receive a digital copy of their recorded session with the artists. Sweepstakes entries for each artist will be open weekly, with a different KPE artist featured every MONDAY through FRIDAY. The complete sweepstakes schedule is:

COLE SWINDELL: JULY 6-10

DYLAN SCOTT: JULY 13-17

CB30: JULY 20-24

WHITNEY DUNCAN: JULY 27-31

JON LANGSTON: AUGUST 3-7

LUKE BRYAN: AUGUST 10-14

"AMERICAN RED CROSS is always one of the first to respond or show up when a natural disaster or tragedy strikes," said SWINDELL. "They haven’t stopped during this unprecedented pandemic and always do so much to help meet needs across the country. I am honored to kick off this campaign along with KPENTERTAINMENT."

"As a company, we have been looking for a way to do our part during these challenging times and this opportunity with the AMERICAN RED CROSS felt like the right fit for us," said KPE Pres. KERRI EDWARDS. "The work the RED CROSS does across AMERICA helps millions of people each year, and we are excited to be a part of raising awareness for these urgent needs."

