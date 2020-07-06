Mirenda

Singer/songwriter JOSH MIRENDA has signed a record deal with NASHVILLE-based label AVERAGE JOES ENTERTAINMENT. MIRENDA's past work includes writing #1 hits for DIERKS BENTLEY ("Somewhere On A Beach") and JASON ALDEAN ("They Don't Know" and "Girl Like You"). In 2018, the NASHVILLE native released his debut single, "I Got You," from his self-titled EP. It was followed by "Greener," "Wrecked This Town" and "Morning" in 2019. MIRENDA is currently signed to RESERVOIR PUBLISHING.

"We’re excited to have JOSH join our roster,” said AVERAGE JOES A&R representative FORREST LATTA. “An already established hit songwriter and now solo entertainer, he’s poised to take it to the next level musically and we can’t wait to be a part of what’s to come.”

« see more Net News