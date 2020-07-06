Luke Bryan

Congratulations to CAPITOL NASHVILLE's LUKE BRYAN, who takes the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with his hit, "One Margarita."

Kudos to UMG NASHVILLE EVP/Promotion ROYCE RISSER and VP/Promotion DAVID FRIEDMAN; CAPITOL NASHVILLE VP/Promotion BOBBY YOUNG; UMG VP/Promotion & Radio Marketing CHRIS SCHULER, Dir./Radio Marketing DONNA HUGHES, and Dir./Promotion & Artist Engagement CHRIS FABIANI; CAPITOL NASHVILLE Dir./SOUTHEAST ASHLEY LAWS, Dir./WEST COAST MEGAN YOUNGBLOOD, Dir./SOUTHWEST MARA SIDWEBER, Dir./NORTHEAST ANNIE SANDOR and Coord./Promotion MEGAN O'GARA.

