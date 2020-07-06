Tennessee Radio Hall Of Fame

The TENNESSEE RADIO HALL OF FAME Board of Directors has postponed its Ninth Annual Induction Ceremony, originally set for SATURDAY, AUGUST 8th, due to rising concerns surrounding COVID-19.

"The health and well-being of our inductees, their families and our membership is our primary concern," said Board member CHIP CHAPMAN. "As disappointing as it is, please keep in mind this is only a postponement, not a cancellation. We will announce a date, hopefully in the near future, when we can gather together to properly celebrate and honor our 2020 class of inductees into the TENNESSEE RADIO HALL OF FAME."

« see more Net News