TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/NEW JERSEY welcomes JESSICA SCHWARTZ as the new Dir./Sales for News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5) and Top 40 sister WPST (94.5 PST) effective 8/10. She will report to newly minted Market Pres./CRO BRIAN LANG.

JESSICA was most recently VP/Sales & Marketing at iPLAY AMERICA, with prior radio sales experience in both NEW YORK CITY and NEW JERSEY.

Announcing the appointment LANG said, "Jessica’s experience, energy, passion, and knowledge of NEW JERSEY made her the perfect candidate to join our successful team.” SCHWARTZ added, “I am beyond excited to join the team at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA! With a strong and diverse portfolio of broadcast and digital solutions, positive work environment and the best team in the market, I know we will continue to grow these two fantastic stations.”

