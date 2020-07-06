Daniels (Photo: Erick Anderson)

ALL ACCESS is saddened to report that Country music legend CHARLIE DANIELS passed away this morning at SUMMIT MEDICAL CENTER in HERMITAGE, TN at the age of 83. Doctors determined the cause of death was a hemorrhagic stroke. Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days.

DANIELS was a member of the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME, the MUSICIANS HALL OF FAME and the GRAND OLE OPRY. He is best know for his signature #1 hit from 1979, “The Devil Went Down To GEORGIA," as well as the Top 10 County hits "Drinkin' My Baby Goodbye" (1986) and "Boogie Woogie Fiddle Country Blues" (1988).

He was a staunch supporter of the military, and gave his time and talent to numerous charitable organizations, including THE JOURNEY HOME PROJECT, which he founded in 2014 with his manager, DAVID CORLEW, to help veterans of the U.S Amed Forces.

