Daniels (Photo: Erick Anderson)

ALL ACCESS is saddened to report that Country music legend CHARLIE DANIELS passed away this morning at SUMMIT MEDICAL CENTER in HERMITAGE, TN at the age of 83. Doctors determined the cause of death was a hemorrhagic stroke. Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days.

DANIELS was a 2016 inductee into the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME, and was also a member of the MUSICIANS HALL OF FAME and the GRAND OLE OPRY. He is best known for his GRAMMY-winning signature #1 hit from 1979, “The Devil Went Down To GEORGIA" (a crossover hit featured in the 1980 film "Urban Cowboy"), as well as the Top 10 County hits "Drinkin' My Baby Goodbye" (1986) and "Boogie Woogie Fiddle Country Blues" (1988). According to the RIAA, DANIELS’ lifetime record sales have exceeded 13.5 million units, with nine Gold, Platinum, or multi-Platinum albums. He won four COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) Awards in his career.

He was a staunch supporter of the military, and gave his time and talent to numerous charitable organizations, including THE JOURNEY HOME PROJECT, which he founded in 2014 with his manager, DAVID CORLEW, to help veterans of the U.S Amed Forces.

His fellow Country stars have been paying tribute to DNIELS on social media TODAY (6/6). Here's a sampling.

The country music flag is flying at half mast today. RIP Charlie Daniels. — Luke Combs ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ (@lukecombs) July 6, 2020

I’ll never forget my last phone call with @CharlieDaniels. What a supreme Gentleman. What a great mentor, American, Christian, music man and fellow @Opry member. He was a great influence on me personally and professionally. RIP. pic.twitter.com/20d9EYWag3 — Chris Janson (@janson_chris) July 6, 2020

We are very sad today at the news of @CharlieDaniels passing. Charlie was a great entertainer, great friend, and a great American. pic.twitter.com/cdLeo2x5OR — Bellamy Brothers (@BellamyBrothers) July 6, 2020

I am very saddened to hear of Charlie Daniels’ passing. I have known and loved Charlie since our early days when he appeared on one of my television specials and I played his Volunteer Jams. Charlie was a strong man who loved his family, fans and country. âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ»âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/1FBeNUb6BR — Crystal Gayle (@TheCrystalGayle) July 6, 2020

There's going to be lots more fiddlin' in heaven from now on... so sad to hear about the passing of Charlie Daniels. Keeping his fans, friends and family in our thoughts and prayers. I'm so thankful I got to spend some time with him. pic.twitter.com/LduLu2d96U — Aaron Watson (@aaron_watson) July 6, 2020

One of my favorite people on this earth Charlie Daniels has gone on to his eternal reward today. Oh, how he will be missed at the Grand Ole Opry and everywhere else he was loved. - Ricky Skaggs

.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum pic.twitter.com/77pxXx01d4 — Ricky Skaggs (@RickySkaggs) July 6, 2020

Charlie Daniels was the epitome of a Southern gentleman. He was kind, welcoming & so sweet. Playing “Devil” with him will forever be a highlight of my life. The Devil is Pissed as Hell with how loud the angels are rejoicing in Heaven. I’ll do my best to make you proud. âÂÂÂ¨ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ» pic.twitter.com/kRkAAMR9nM — Natalie Stovall (@NatalieStovall) July 6, 2020

Country music lost a legend today...I’ll never forget being side stage for this because after this song, while the band was playing the outro, he walked over & shook all of our hands and thanked us for singing along with him...One of the best to ever do it, Rest easy Mr. Daniels pic.twitter.com/nhIQGOoKR5 — Jordan Davis Music (@JordanCWDavis) July 6, 2020

RIP to the Long Haired Country Boy. The first time I ever stepped foot on stage was on the Volunteer Jam. One of the kindest people I ever met in this business. pic.twitter.com/3RrwpvojRe — Travis Denning (@Travis_Denning) July 6, 2020

I had the pleasure of meeting Mr. Daniels some years ago, and he was one of the sweetest men I’ve ever met; so respectful and cordial. I’ve met some of my “heroes” before and been a little disappointed, but, Mr. Daniels was NOT one of those moments. — Cody Johnson (@codyjohnson) July 6, 2020

This #Legend @CharlieDaniels was at the core of my roots & influences in music. We recorded "Just As I Am" together for his Grammy winnin Gospel Album. "Oh lamb of God I come...I come" sings the hymn. An honor to call him my friend. Fiddle’s gonna be roarin in heaven tonight #RIP pic.twitter.com/LOhZiTMcUy — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) July 6, 2020

My friend Charlie Daniels left for home earlier today. He was one of the most talented, kindest, patriotic and spiritual people I’ve ever known. My thoughts and prayers go out to his wife Hazelï¿¼ & family..along with all of us who loved him. Rest easy my friend! pic.twitter.com/iic0siPH9s — TG Sheppard (@TGSheppardmusic) July 6, 2020

« see more Net News