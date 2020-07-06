A Change In Format

Internet Radio station HOUSTON RADIO PLATINUM has flipped format from Soft Rock to Classic Hits. HOUSTON RADIO PLATINUM Owner/Operator JOEY KOVACIK commented, "The playlist will span from the 1960s to 2000s with bonafide hits from every music genre! We're very excited about the change!"

HOUSTON RADIO PLATINUM features THE JIMBO SHOW hosted by JIM "JIMBO" KOVACIK. GARY MAC handles middays with JOEY & BARRY doing PM Drive. The station features also features the 70'S AT 7 and 80'S AT 8. LOVE SONGS WITH DONNA runs from 9p-Midnight. The station also has cooking features, inspirational content and REFLECTIONS OF HOUSTON hosted by TEXAS RADIO HALL OF FAME member JOHNNY GOYEN

You can check out HOUSTON RADIO PLATINUM here.

