Wexler (Photo: PRNewsfoto/Sony/ATV)

SONY/ATV Music Publishing has signed a global publishing administration agreement with songwriter and producer FREDDY WEXLER. Recent hits penned by WEXLER include "Be Kind" by MARSHMELLO and HALSEY, and "Stuck With U" by JUSTIN BIEBER and ARIANA GRANDE.

SONY/ATV Chairman/CEO JON PLATT said, "I remember when FREDDY signed his first publishing deal as an ambitious 19-year-old and have watched his incredible work ethic continue to earn him well-deserved success. As a songwriter, FREDDY has a special ability to nourish long-lasting relationships while making great music, and I'm excited about our reunion at SONY/ATV."

SONY/ATV Director A&R THOMAS KROTTINGER said, "I know I speak for our global A&R team when I say how excited we are to work with FREDDY. His success is a reflection of what a special songwriter, producer, and artist he is – one that brings people together and creates incredible music."

WEXLER said, "My career started with EMI in 2006. To be returning to that company and having grown up with the executives I'm now working with is a really special feeling. JON, AMANDA, THOMAS and the whole SONY/ATV family have been super supportive, and I can't wait to build something special together."

During his career, WEXLER has also collaborated with artists including POST MALONE, DEMI LOVATO, LIL WAYNE, CELINE DION, and many others.

