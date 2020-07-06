ACM's First Ever 'Wine Down Wednesday'

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) will launch its "ACM WINE DOWN WEDNESDAY SERIES" on WEDNESDAY, JULY 8th, and continue it through WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5th. The five-week virtual "happy hour" event will feature wine provided by 1000 STORIES BOURBON BARREL-AGED WINE, artists performances, and conversations and stories highlighting rising female Country artists MADDIE & TAE, CARLY PEARCE, MACKENZIE PORTER, TENILLE TOWNES and LAINEY WILSON. See the full schedule below:

CARLY PEARCE- JULY 8th at 6p (CT)

TENILLE TOWNES- JULY 15th at 6:00p (CT)

LAINEY WILSON- JULY 22nd at 6p (CT)

MADDIE & TAE- JULY 29th at 6p (CT)

MACKENZIE PORTER- AUGUST 5th at 6p (CT)

The first episode of the series will be live via PEARCE'S official FACEBOOK page, and will also be available to livestream via the ACM and 1000 STORIES WINE official FACEBOOK pages. More details to come on where to tune in for the artists to follow in the coming weeks. Fans will also be able to re-watch episodes from the weekly series on the ACMOurCountry.com website.

On behalf of each artist, 1000 STORIES WINE is making a $2,000 donation towards the ACM LIFTING LIVES COVID-19 Response Fund to be disbursed to individuals in the Country music community who are currently on the waitlist for pandemic relief assistance.

