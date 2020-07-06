Brett Lucht And Family

MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS shares the tragic news that company VP and WAUSAU/STEVENS POINT Market Mgr. BRETT LUCHT lost his life this past weekend in a drowning accident. He was 50 years old.

Company Pres/CEO DUKE WRIGHT said, "BRETT has been an important part of our family. He built and led a winning team of people in WAUSAU. We are all shocked and saddened by this tragic accident. Our prayers go out to his family."

LUCHT joined MIDWEST in 1998 as a Marketing Consultant. He served as VP/Market Manager of MIDWEST's founding market stations since 2004. He's immediately survived by his wife STACY and three daughters. His sister, LISA, is a Marketing Consultant with MIDWEST's WIXX/GREEN BAY.

News Talk WSAU/ WAUSAU's Morning Host TOM KING offered his thoughts in a tribute on the station's website. "There were thousands of deaths around the UNITED STATES this holiday weekend," he wrote. "Some were expected ... some were not. We had one of the second variety strike our MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS family. Our station manager, BRETT LUCHT, died in a drowning accident while celebrating the INDEPENDENCE DAY weekend with his family. He had just turned 50. There are so many thoughts that swirl when someone you know passes suddenly. You think of potential unfulfilled. You think of what the person's last thoughts were as the situation became reality. But mostly you think of the children.

"I didn't know BRETT that well outside of the office, but I can say with some degree of certainty that his last thoughts were on his family. He doted on his wife and three daughters. Many of the discussions we had around the office revolved around his daughters' athletic endeavors. He had a recent FACEBOOK post that talked about how he missed (during these pandemic times) those times on the road for soccer and basketball."

Family members have created a GoFundMe page for anyone wishing to offer their support. The link is here.

