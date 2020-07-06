Local Talent Search

PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY BROADCASTING Triple A WYEP/PITTSBURGH is set to begin its annual local SINGER-SONGWRITER CONTEST. The competition will be conducted virtually with a round -- four total -- being held each week in SEPTEMBER.

Those who want to enter must do so by FRIDAY, AUGUST 7th, and on AUGUST 12th, the station will pull 60 artists from the pool at random and get the contest underway. Selected contestants will be required to submit a video of their performance by AUGUST 19th.

Winner prizes include:

FIRST PRIZE: $500, a gift card to BACKSTAGE GUITARS, studio time at THE CHURCH RECORDING STUDIO, a photo shoot with RENEE ROSENSTEEL, an on-air Local 913 feature and performance opportunities as public health and safety allow.

SECOND PRIZE: $350, a gift card to BACKSTAGE GUITARS and performance opportunities as public health and safety allow.

THIRD PRIZE: $150, a gift card to BACKSTAGE GUITARS and performance opportunities as public health and safety allow.

Learn more here.

« see more Net News