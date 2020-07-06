(Design: Bob Jones / AIGA End Gun Violence

Our thoughts and prayers go out to REACH MEDIA’s syndicated RICKEY SMILEY. This morning he told listeners that his daughter AARYN was shot over the JULY 4th weekend at a WHATABURGER restaurant in HOUSTON.

He posted on INSTAGRAM, “My youngest daughter was shot last night. I’m just so angry right now. She’s laying up in the hospital and probably going to have to go into surgery.

“All the stuff these people out here trying to do to fight for the rights of Black people, this is no discredit to BLACK LIVES MATTER because I believe that and I’m with that movement 110% and one has nothing to do with the other.

"But there are some criminals in our community that we need to do something about.”

RICKEY SMILEY Talks To His Fans:

