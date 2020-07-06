Daniels (Photo: Joseph Llanes)

Radio syndicators and audio services worked quickly TODAY (7/6) to create tributes to COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME member CHARLIE DANIELS, who passed away unexpectedly this morning (NET NEWS 7/6). The tributes are free for radio station and broadcaster use.

THE MIX GROUP’s tribute is available for radio stations here. The password to download it is fiddle.

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS’ ROWDY YATES has produced a turn-key six-song special and salute to DANIELS. It is available for download now. Contact COMPASS’ DOUG INGOLD here for more information.

Additionally, DIGITAL SOUNDS & VIDEO, INC. has a short tribute available on SOUNDCLOUD here. It has pad room at the beginning and end for stations to add their own tags.

« see more Net News