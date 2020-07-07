Worsham

RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES Country WSM-A/NASHVILLE will air a new show, "The Air Castle Community Hour," hosted by singer/songwriter CHARLIE WORSHAM. The hourlong program "celebrates the vibrant and diverse community of creative spirits that reside in and around NASHVILLE," according to PR materials. The show takes its name from WSM's onetime nickname, "Air Castle Of The South."

The program will air the first TUESDAY night of each month at 6p (CT) beginning TODAY (7/7). Listen live here.

