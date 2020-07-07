Rich & Hampton Minor

THE BERKSHIRE BROADCASTING CORP. Hot AC WDAQ (98Q)/DANBURY PD/MD/morning host RICH MINOR and husband MICHAEL have become proud parents, welcoming a baby boy last Thursday (7/2). Meet HAMPTON NICKS, who comes by his middle name due to the couple's affinity for the legendary STEVIE NICKS.

He arrived via surrogate, just over three weeks early, at a solid 8 pounds, 5 ounces. HAMPTON has already undergone one surgery (something that the couple had been prepping for in advance) and will spend a couple of weeks in the NICU before he heads home.

While surrogacy is a very costly process they were able to afford it thanks to their appearance, and big win, on the FOX hit game show “BEAT SHAZAM” starring JAMIE FOXX in 2018.

« see more Net News