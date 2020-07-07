Tribbett

SUPERADIO and LOX ENTERTAINMENT have formed an affiliation and sales partnership agreement to syndicate two-time GRAMMY AWARD-winning Gospel singer/songwriter and producer TYE TRIBBETT.

His one-hour daily radio show, “WHAT'S THE WORD WITH TYE TRIBBETT,” is set to debut on AURN INSPIRATIONAL 24/7 in SEPTEMBER.

TRIBBETT said, "I hope everyone is ready for authentic inspiration, real life issues through various perspectives, and hope beyond any opposition we may face in life. Through this show I intend to bring just that.

"With candid conversations, insightful and fun interviews, encouraging words, and yes, music that touches the heart and brings joy to any environment. I couldn't be more excited to let you know, WHATS THE WORD."

SUPERADIO Pres. ERIC FAISON, added, “TYE TRIBBETT is a star and this show will bring uplifting energy that is missing from early morning radio as well as the positive spirit that we all desperately need right now."

For more information check here.

