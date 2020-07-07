Mile High Networks

The BETR NETWORK, partnered with SKYVIEW NETWORKS for network audio and affiliate sales and distribution, has partnered with DENVER’s MILE HIGH SPORTS to provide credible sports betting information, including select content from VSiN, the SPORTS BETTING NETWORK. MILE HIGH SPORTS will air the BETR NETWORK content on 4 k'S LLP Sports KDCO 104.7 FM and 1340 AM as well as online at MileHighSports.com and in the MILE HIGH SPORTS mobile app.

MILE HIGH SPORTS President/CEO NATE LUNDY commented, “We’re anxiously awaiting the return of professional sports to take advantage of legal sports betting in COLORADO. As we added content for our readers in the magazine and online, it made perfect sense to build a partnership with the definitive voice in sports betting for our radio station. Pairing our 60+ hours of live and local programming each week with The BETR NETWORK content provides a very unique platform for our listeners that is unlike anything in COLORADO."

SKYVIEW NETWORKS CEO KEN THIELE said, “We’re thrilled to facilitate this partnership that will allow MILE HIGH SPORTS to bring the latest insights and analysis to one of the country’s newest sports betting markets by airing select VSiN content. We’re seeing a real appetite for sports talk from our advertisers, and with the growing large market additions we are making, The BETR NETWORK delivers our advertisers dedicated and engaged listeners.”

« see more Net News