Restated Commitment To Latino Community

For the Q1 that ended MARCH 31, 2020, SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM consolidated net revenue totaled $36.3 million compared to $37.4 million for the same prior year period, resulting in a decrease of 3%. The radio segment net revs decreased $1.5 million or 5% due to decreases in local, special events revenue, and barter sales which were partially offset by increases in national, digital and network sales.

Additionally, local radio segment revenue includes the negative impact of ad related spot cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our television segment net revenue increased $0.5 million or 14% due to the increases in local, national and barter sales, which were offset by decreases in sub-channel rental and subscriber fees revenue.

Operating loss totaled $5.9 million compared to operating income of $5.6 million for the same prior year period, representing a decrease of approximately $11.5 million. This decrease in operating income was primarily due to the impairment charges partially offset by gain from the sale of assets.

SBS Chairman/CEO RAUL noted, "While our first quarter results were significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, we continued to make operational and strategic progress. Our audio stations held the top rankings across key demos in the NEW YORK, LOS ANGELES and CHICAGO markets according to NIELSEN AUDIO's MAY 2020 PPM Report. This strong showing, together with our expanding digital and social media metrics, drove notable aggregate audience growth in the quarter."

"We've taken significant steps to safeguard our personnel while also aligning our cost structure with current market conditions. In addition, as a leading Spanish-language multi-media company and certified minority business enterprise, we have placed total emphasis on helping Latino communities navigate what has proven to be one of the most difficult periods of their lives. We cherish our audience and understand they know and trust our brands and have strong connections with our innovative formats, on-air content and leading talent.

"Looking forward, any marketplace uncertainty will be met with an ironclad commitment to continue serving our Latino community, in any and all ways possible."

