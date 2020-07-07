Free Facts To Help You Up Your Marketing Game

Don't blow it! Have you signed up for for this terrific free learning opportunity from those really smart folks at NUVOODOO and the team here at ALL ACCESS?

Put it on your calendar now -- we have put together a free webinar, WEDNESDAY, JULY 8th at 1p (ET)/10a (PT) for "Marketing In The New Abnormal."

Here is what's our "new abnormal" is like:

Protests in the street.

COVID-19 in the air.

A widening political divide.

An economy giving mixed signals.

Your listeners navigating their new reality.

Welcome to marketing in the new abnormal.

NUVOODOO MEDIA SERVICES is hard at work tabulating final results from its RATINGS PROSPECTS STUDY XVI, fielded in late JUNE. With over 3,700 radio listeners, ages 14-54, across all PPM markets interviewed, they gave us a sneak peek at another of the more timely findings.

NUVOODOO asked study participants how their music tastes have shifted thus far through the coronavirus pandemic – if at all. Broken out by P1’s for eleven different music formats, their data shows tastes have shifted a bit newer for most current-driven or current-inclusive formats. Tastes among P1’s for Classic Hits and Classic Rock stations have shifted slightly older.

The good news is that there are plenty of tactics that can be deployed to influence listening behavior with the help of sponsor underwriting, commercial inventory trade-out or through the use of insured prizes. NUVOODOO even asked respondents to weigh in on which specific incentives are likely to cause them to listen more. Those results are saved for our exclusive ALL ACCESS webinar with NUVOODOO MEDIA SERVICES on JULY 8th, "Marketing for Ratings in the New "Abnormal."

Confronting the uncertainty of the months to come will be critical to radio's survival. This FALL, advertisers and agencies will grow increasingly selective about who “gets on the buy,” and the pressure to deliver ratings will be intense. At the same time, you will be faced with budget constraints and fewer resources to get the job done.

NUVOODOO will present results from RATINGS PROSPECTS STUDY XVI, fielded in late JUNE.

First, you get a the lay of the land. How are survey-friendly listeners feeling now?

What marketing channels can provide the most bang for least buck?

What social and digital media strategies give you the best chance for reaching and influencing likely ratings participants?

What is the least amount of cash your station can offer and still entice likely ratings participants?

Are there insured prizes or prizes that sales can trade that move the needle?

What types of promotional events are listeners most likely to attend (and with what precautions)? What can you offer instead to support sales efforts for Non-Traditional Revenue?

We’ll trend and compare at-work vs. work-from-home listening and over-the-air vs. digital listening.

Then, a Q&A to answer your questions to make sure you leave armed with new knowledge and new ideas to move your stations ahead.

All of this and more data, delivered in about 30 minutes.

You can view the webinar here or on NUVOODOO's FACEBOOK page.

